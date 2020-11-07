Muhammed Saleem Ahmed, CEO and Founder, Safetex Group Image Credit: Supplied

A group with three factories here in UAE, the Safetex Group is one of the largest manufacturers of Home Linen products and the largest plant to recycle PET bottles and convert them to polyester staple fibre, which is the main raw material to produce all types of home linen products such as pillows, duvets, quilts, sofas and so much more.

The CEO and Founder of the Safetex Group, Muhammad Saleem Ahmed, arrived in the UAE in 1983 as a banker to start his own business, supplying home textile fabrics in 1996 and has today become the largest supplier of private label brands for all major retail stores in the Gulf as well as the entire Middle East. Using the most modern and high tech machinery including a wide range of digital printing, the group serves all major demands for retail stores, as well as hospitality and all major airlines.

Apart from the Safetex Group, Ahmed also set up Emirates Fiber Industries FZ, LLC (EFI), a unique and high capacity plant that produces polyester staple fibre. EFI’s largest export market is the US, where the products are sold to local manufacturers, who in turn supply their end products to some of the country’s largest retail chains.

Referring to the conglomerate’s expansion and growth plans, Ahmed who is Chairman and CEO says, “Growth is the key to success. We cannot sit and wait for better things to come, we have to keep moving. A professional approach and making the right decisions at the right time really pays off in the long run.”

To help ﬁght Covid-19, Safetex Group, has launched a new brand— Safe & Care. Talking about the new brand, Ahmed said that in March, soon after the lockdown, business had taken a difficult turn for Safetex. He then had to take the timely decision to repurpose the textile machineries to create life-saving masks and personal protective clothing for hospitals and airlines. Within a short period of time, Safe & Care has become one of the approved suppliers across the major hospitals in the UAE as well as to airlines such as Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai.

Safetex is a specialist in manufacturing different types of fabrics such as 100 per cent combed cotton, poly cotton, modal, bamboo and microfiber, suitable for home textiles. The group has also been awarded with the Waste Recycling Award in the Middle East.