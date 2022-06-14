Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is launching a new bus service to expand Dubai’s internal bus network coverage as of June 20. Named F57, the new metro link service will start from Jebel Ali Metro Station and head to Bluewaters Island at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak times.

“The aim of launching this route is to enhance the integration between transport and urban planning in Dubai. The route will operate from Jebel Ali Metro Station to Bluewaters Island,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“RTA is always keen to offer efficient public transport solutions to all. We are also committed to continuing cooperation with the government, semi-government entities and private companies to run safe and sustainable public transport solutions including the Dubai Bus network. Requests received from various entities in the emirate are subjected to feasibility studies, extensive research and site surveys before deciding on the actual launch of the service,” he explained.

Shakeri also revealed that RTA will improve the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai on the same date, namely: Routes 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.

Public bus riders may also note that Route SM1, which starts from the Gold Souq Station and heads to Souk Al Marfa in Deira, will operate from 10am starting from the Gold Souq station. The last trip from Souk Al Marfa station will depart at 3.27am (the following day).

“As normal, this service will be subject to continuous scrutiny to assess its feasibility from financial and operational perspectives as well as other success factors in serving the needs of public transport riders in Dubai,” added Shakri.

Shakeri cited several advantages of using the public bus service. “Adding to its flexibility and integration with other public transport means, bus transport in Dubai is reasonably priced. Passengers can also enjoy seeing the city skyline from the comfort of their seats as opposed to driving private vehicles, especially since buses operated by RTA are modern, robust, comfortable, and safe.”