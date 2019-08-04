Dubai: A Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) delegation recently visited several universities and start-ups in Taipei (Taiwan) and Sydney (Australia) participating in Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport. Tests were meant for the second-tier of participants (Start-ups), and third-tier (Academia – International). The challenge was launched by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, during Los Angeles CoMotion Congress in November 2017 in collaboration with Khalifa University and NewCities International Foundation. The challenge winners will be announced on October 15.