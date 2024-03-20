As part of tightening control over food markets during Ramadan, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued an administrative closure order against the Wafrah Meat Catering LLC store in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial Licence No. CN-2859971, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 on food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and related legislations.

Repeated violations

The authority explained that the food control report regarding the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated violations related to food safety rules.

The establishment was found violating food safety rules on three occasions, with previous offences inviting warnings.

Inspectors found the store had sold spoiled meat unfit for human consumption. The shop sold meat – sheep with liver and head – that does not have a date of slaughter on it and use-by date marking.

The administrative closure decision against the store will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, the authority stated. The activity can be allowed again after correcting the violations, fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practise the activity, and removing the reasons for the closure.

ADAFSA stated that the closure order came following inspections that found the store flouting the rules.

The agency said it will continue to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirmed its supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to safety requirements.

Appeal

The authority explained that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection to ensure adherence to food safety requirements.

The ADAFSA appealed to the public to contact it and report any violations observed in any food facility or when there is any doubt about the contents of a food item.

800555 Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number (to report suspected violators of food safety rules)

How to report violators

If violations are suspected, members of the public may call the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number 800555.

This is the third meat store that was shut in Abu Dhabi since the beginning of the month of Ramadan due to violations of food safety conditions imposed by ADAFSA.

A supermarket and a coffee shop were also closed for the same reasons.