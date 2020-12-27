A Sharjah Police patrol. Police urged motorists to abide by speed limits on roads for their own safety and that of others. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Two young men were killed and three were injured in two separate accidents in UAE on Friday, officials said.

In the first incident, an 18-year-old Omani died and three young men travelling with him in the same car were injured after two vehicles collided on Airport Road in Sharjah. The accident took place on early Friday round 4am. Sharjah Police said the accident occurred due to speeding.

The injured were admitted to Al Qassimi hospital. Two of them were discharged after received treatment while the third one still in the hospital for treatment, his relative told Gulf News on Sunday.

Collision with pickup

The Omani man, who was identified as Sh. N. M., was driving on Airport road when a pickup crashed into the their car. He tried to avoid the collision but he failed to do so. The pickup was driven by Pakistani man and Egyptian man was travelling with him. The Omani driver was killed, while his co-passengers, who are all of the same age, were injured.

The incident was reported to police operation room and the victim was moved to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a Sharjah police official said that a 20-year-old Emirati, identified as H.R.A.N, was killed when his vehicle was involved in a crash on Maleiha Road early on Friday. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned several times. H.R.A.N’s body was moved to Al Dhaid hospital.