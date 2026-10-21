Ras Al Khaimah partners with China to advance AI-powered transport

RAKTA explores smart mobility, autonomous transport and drone technology under new MoU
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah is stepping up efforts to develop smarter, more integrated transport systems through a strategic partnership with a leading Chinese transport planning organisation, with plans to explore artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous mobility and emerging low-altitude transport technologies.
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co. Ltd. (SUTPC) to develop pilot projects and explore innovative mobility solutions tailored to the emirate’s transport needs.
The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The agreement was signed by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, and Li Muping, General Manager of SUTPC.
The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation across intelligent transportation, public transport, autonomous mobility and AI-powered applications, while also exploring opportunities in the emerging low-altitude economy.
This sector encompasses commercial, industrial and public service activities conducted in airspace close to the ground, including potential applications involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Under the agreement, the two organisations will work together to design and develop pilot trials for smart mobility solutions and low-altitude technologies. The collaboration will also include specialised training programmes, knowledge exchange and the assessment of technologies that could be introduced in Ras Al Khaimah in line with the emirate’s development priorities.
The agreement builds on the strategic relationship between Ras Al Khaimah and China’s Guangdong Province, formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2024. It also strengthens ongoing cooperation with Shenzhen in smart mobility, public transport and the low-altitude economy.
During discussions, SUTPC presented its integrated smart transportation solutions powered by TransPaaS, its next-generation intelligent transportation operating system.
The platform supports a range of applications, including autonomous-driving management, the regulation of low-altitude UAVs, coordination between transport and energy systems, and the use of large-scale AI models.
Through a platform-based approach focused on specific transport scenarios, the technology is designed to turn data insights into practical operational solutions.
Building on the presentation, RAKTA and SUTPC will assess how relevant technologies could be adapted to Ras Al Khaimah’s urban development plans and transport requirements.
Potential areas of cooperation include transport operations command and control, digital twins, public transport optimisation, low-altitude mobility planning and the integration of autonomous transport services.
Digital twins, which create virtual representations of physical assets and systems, can help transport planners monitor operations, analyse performance and assess potential improvements.
A key objective of the partnership is to explore an integrated smart transportation system connecting conventional ground transport with low-altitude mobility.
The proposed approach would allow the two sides to examine how emerging technologies could complement existing transport networks, improve operational coordination and support the emirate’s longer-term mobility ambitions.
The agreement provides a framework for exploring these opportunities, with the selection and development of potential projects to be informed by local transport needs and further technical assessments.
As the next step, SUTPC will conduct site visits and needs assessments in Ras Al Khaimah, prepare a diagnostic report and work with RAKTA to translate the cooperation framework into specific projects.
The assessment is expected to help identify relevant technologies and potential applications suited to the emirate’s urban environment and transport priorities.
The partnership reflects RAKTA’s continued efforts to explore innovative transport solutions, strengthen international cooperation and support the development of a more integrated, digitalised and intelligent transport system in Ras Al Khaimah.