Ras Al Khaimah launches autonomous vehicle testing hub, expands RoboTaxi trials

Emirate advances self-driving tech with new facility and expanded trials
Ras Al Khaimah has launched a dedicated testing facility for autonomous vehicles and expanded its RoboTaxi trials to Al Dhait South, marking a major step towards developing the emirate's future transport network.
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) unveiled its autonomous mobility framework and the Autonomous Vehicle Sandbox initiative on Friday, October 30, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
The initiative aims to provide an integrated environment for testing and evaluating self-driving technologies, while attracting international companies specialising in autonomous vehicles and smart mobility solutions.
The announcement was made at a ceremony at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort, attended by Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, Ms. Ou Boqian, Consul General of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and representatives of government entities, technology companies and academic and research institutions.
RoboTaxi trials expand after covering 21,000km
Alongside the launch, RAKTA confirmed the expansion of RoboTaxi autonomous vehicle testing in Al Dhait South, building on initial trials that began on Al Marjan Island in early 2026.
The vehicles have covered more than 21,000 kilometres during the testing phases, generating operational data and experience to assess their performance in real-world conditions and determine their readiness and operational requirements.
The expansion to Al Dhait South reflects RAKTA's phased approach to evaluating autonomous mobility technologies across different locations and operating environments, with the aim of eventually integrating these solutions into the emirate's wider transport network.
The latest development also builds on earlier autonomous vehicle trials in Ras Al Khaimah, including RoboBus testing on Al Marjan Island, which provided practical experience in operating self-driving transport solutions under real-world conditions.
Dedicated facility to test self-driving technologies
The Autonomous Vehicle Sandbox will provide a designated testing area equipped with the facilities and routes needed to conduct trials and technical assessments in conditions that simulate actual operating environments.
The facility will allow technology developers and specialised companies to test their solutions, assess vehicle performance under different conditions and evaluate their readiness for commercial deployment.
It will also provide a platform to verify the efficiency and safety of emerging technologies before they progress to further trial stages, in line with approved regulatory frameworks and requirements.
Beyond providing testing infrastructure, the initiative is designed to bring together technical expertise, scientific research, regulatory authorities and industry partners to develop an integrated autonomous mobility ecosystem.
RAKTA said the facility would build on the experience gained from previous trials while expanding opportunities to test different types of autonomous vehicles and technologies.
The framework forms part of the authority's wider strategy to develop an integrated, smart and sustainable transport system that keeps pace with technological advances and improves operational efficiency and transport services.
It focuses on strengthening regulatory, technical and operational readiness to ensure emerging mobility technologies can be explored, tested and evaluated before being introduced on a wider scale.
10 partnerships signed to develop autonomous mobility
The launch ceremony also witnessed the signing of 10 partnership agreements with government and institutional entities, autonomous mobility companies, and academic and research institutions.
The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in technical assessments, vehicle testing, scientific research and the development of operational solutions.
The partners are:
RAK Properties
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City
AutoLogix
CargoX
PixMoving
Westwell
American University of Ras Al Khaimah
Heriot-Watt University Dubai
The partnerships bring together different areas of expertise to support the development of the autonomous mobility sector.
Government and institutional partners will help strengthen the regulatory and economic environment, while technology companies will contribute to exploring autonomous vehicle applications in passenger transport, logistics and industrial transportation.
Universities and research institutions will support scientific research, technical assessments and the evaluation of safety requirements, including the development of safety testing methodologies.
RAKTA said the collaboration was intended to extend beyond the provision of a testing site by creating a network of partners, expertise and infrastructure to support the entire process of deploying autonomous technologies.
This includes testing and assessment, validating technical and operational readiness, and evaluating potential applications in line with approved regulatory frameworks and international standards.
The initiative is also expected to create opportunities for investment, innovation and collaboration while strengthening Ras Al Khaimah's appeal to specialised international companies.
RAKTA: Building a future-ready transport ecosystem
His Excellency Engineer Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, said the launch of the autonomous mobility framework and the Autonomous Vehicle Sandbox reflected the authority's commitment to building an integrated ecosystem supported by regulatory and technical readiness.
He said the initiative would provide specialised companies with the facilities and capabilities needed to test advanced technologies and assess their readiness under conditions that simulate real-world operations.
"The Autonomous Vehicle Sandbox represents an important step in this direction. Its role extends beyond providing testing facilities and routes to creating an environment that brings together field testing, technical assessment, and specialised expertise," Al Blooshi said.
He added that the initiative would strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's ability to attract global companies in the autonomous mobility sector and create opportunities to develop future transport solutions that meet approved safety requirements and regulatory standards.
Al Blooshi said developing an integrated autonomous mobility ecosystem required coordinated efforts among government entities, technology companies and academic and research institutions.
Through the newly signed partnerships, RAKTA aims to draw on advanced technologies and expertise, support scientific research and technical assessments, and establish the environment needed to test emerging solutions and evaluate their potential applications.
He reaffirmed that the authority would continue working with its partners to develop a future-ready mobility ecosystem that promotes innovation, knowledge exchange and the testing and validation of new technologies.
These efforts, he said, would enhance the emirate's competitiveness, attract specialised companies and high-value investments, and contribute to improving the transport sector and services provided to the community.
RAKTA said it would continue combining strategic planning, dedicated testing facilities, partnerships and the gradual expansion of autonomous mobility trials as part of its wider efforts to promote innovation and sustainability in Ras Al Khaimah's transport sector.