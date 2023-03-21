Dubai: The UAE's Moon-sighting Committee announced that tomorrow, Wednesday, the 22nd of March 2023, will be the 30th day of Sha'ban and that Thursday will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE, WAM reported.
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk.
Ramadan 2023
- UAE announces cannon firing locations during Ramadan
- Ramadan 2023 in Sharjah: Working hours, timing changes, paid parking hours – all you need to know
- UAE: 3-day weekend announced for government workers in Umm Al Quwain during Ramadan
- Ramadan: UAE shoppers start seeing 2023's first heavy discounts on latest smartphones, tech gadgets
Working hours for employees
The UAE has already announced reduced working hours for public and private sector workers in the country during the holy month.
Earlier, the FAHR had issued a circular setting the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities at 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12pm on Friday. Meanwhile, for the private sector, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) recently announced that work shifts would be reduced by two hours during the holy month.
Ramadan is the month of piety, charity and blessings. During Ramadan, capable Muslims are required to abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Such fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.
There are two main meals in Ramadan: Suhoor and Iftar. Suhoor is consumed early in the morning before sunrise, just before fasting hours start. Iftar is the meal to break the fast. Following the example of the Prophet Muhammad, fasting is broken with dates and laban (buttermilk) throughout the Islamic world.
The ministry said that the iftar (ending of the fast) cannons will be present on several sites, including in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, as well as Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.
The cannons of Ramadan have become a traditional event that people in the UAE look forward to witnessing during the holy month. It marks the end of the end of the day’s fast (iftar) at sunset.