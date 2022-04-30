Dubai: Muslim nations across the world are gearing up to sighting Shawwal moon on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, Ramadan 29, 1443 H, which is April 30, 2022. The first day of Shawwal marks Eid Al Fitr, which could fall either on Sunday, May 1 or Monday, May 2 ,depending on spotting the crescent.
Here's the list of countries that have declared the first day of Shawwal:
Singapore declares Eid Al Fitr on Monday, May 2
According to reports, The Majils Ugama Islam Singapore too announced that Muslims there will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Australia declares Eid
Australian National Imams Council issued an official statement announcing Eid Al Fitr. According to this Sunday, 1st of May 2022, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan, and the first day of the Month of Shawwal and the day of Eid Al Fitr will be Monday 2nd of May 2022.