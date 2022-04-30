Dubai: Designated experts and members of the public in Muslim nations across the world tried to spot the Shawwal moon on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The first day of Shawwal marks Eid Al Fitr, depending on spotting the crescent.

Here's the list of countries that have declared the first day of Shawwal:

Monday will be first day of Eid Al Fitr in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday May 2 as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Saturday.

Accordingly, tomorrow , Sunday, will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal.

Egypt

Sunday, will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr in Egypt.

Turkey

Turkey has also announced Monday May 2 as the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr.

Iraq

For Iraq also, Monday May 2 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr.

Qatar

First day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, Monday in Qatar.

Kuwait

Monday May 2 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr in Kuwai.

Eid on Monday in France

First day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, Monday in France, it has been announced.

Singapore declares Eid Al Fitr on Monday, May 2

According to reports, The Majils Ugama Islam Singapore too announced that Muslims there will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.

Australia declares Eid