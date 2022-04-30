Dubai: Designated experts and members of the public in Muslim nations across the world tried to spot the Shawwal moon on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
The first day of Shawwal marks Eid Al Fitr, depending on spotting the crescent.
Here's the list of countries that have declared the first day of Shawwal:
Monday will be first day of Eid Al Fitr in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday May 2 as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Saturday.
Accordingly, tomorrow , Sunday, will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal.
Egypt
Sunday, will be the last day of Ramadan and Monday will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr in Egypt.
Turkey
Turkey has also announced Monday May 2 as the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr.
Iraq
For Iraq also, Monday May 2 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr.
Qatar
First day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, Monday in Qatar.
Kuwait
Monday May 2 will be the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr in Kuwai.
Eid on Monday in France
First day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr will be on May 2, Monday in France, it has been announced.
Singapore declares Eid Al Fitr on Monday, May 2
According to reports, The Majils Ugama Islam Singapore too announced that Muslims there will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
Australia declares Eid
Australian National Imams Council issued an official statement announcing Eid Al Fitr. According to this Sunday, 1st of May 2022, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan, and the first day of the Month of Shawwal and the day of Eid Al Fitr will be Monday 2nd of May 2022.