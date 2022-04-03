Dubai: Covering dining areas during fasting hours this Ramadan will continue to be optional for eateries in Dubai, according to a new circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
DET has announced that “restaurants in the emirate can choose whether or not to place curtains or cover their facades for serving food during fasting hours, in line with last year’s guidelines”.
The latest circular issued on Thursday, a copy of which is with Gulf News, added that “all F&B venues can serve food and drinks in line with the approved working hours, without applying for a pre-authorisation or a permit”.
The DET circular said more information in this regard can be obtained from its call centre on 600555559 or via email: info@dubaidet.ae
It was during last year’s Ramadan that Dubai Government first allowed food and beverages (F&B) outlets to serve food during fasting hours, without placing curtains or screens to cover dining areas. The requirement for a special permit to serve food during fasting hours was also cancelled last year.