Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced that the NYE fireworks viewing platforms on Al Marjan Island in Al Hamra have been closed to members of the public.
The police has called upon members of the public to avoid gathering to watch the fireworks and to watch the spectacle live on social media channels.
The general command of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah, on the occasion of the New Year 2021 celebrations, called upon community members to adhere and abide by all precautionary and preventive measures to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 and apply the protocol issued by national authority of emergency, crisis and disaster management of the UAE in order to avoid fines.
To watch the fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah, the public can log on to www.RAKNYE.com.