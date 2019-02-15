Dubai: The seventh edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) opened to the public on Thursday with a red-carpet event attended by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
VIPs, artists, collectors and art lovers were also in attendance for the festival, which this year is being held with Al Jazira Al Hamra’s Old Town in the backdrop.
Showcasing the work of some 70 artists, from local to regional and international names, the festival will run until February 28, with an extended outdoor art exhibition running until April 20.
The open-air exhibition brings the recently restored and charismatic coastal village of Al Jazira Al Hamra Old Town back to life with colourful contemporary art on display.
The festival’s sculpture works, film screenings, and workshops will be located at the National Museum, notable as the childhood home of Shaikh Saud. RAKFAF is an initiative of the Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.
“I am pleased to be opening the seventh edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival tonight, which has done so much for evolving the emirate’s art scene, supporting local talent and in igniting a real passion and enthusiasm for the arts among the people of Ras Al Khaimah,” said Shaikh Saud.
“The festival plays a major role in supporting the social, cultural and economic development of the emirate. The array of artwork on show highlights our past and present, bringing our traditions, successes and visions to centre stage. Hosting these kinds of events helps give people a voice, and it is through these voices that the strength and beauty of Ras Al Khaimah shines.”
The festival is free to attend. For more information visit www.rakfinearts.ae