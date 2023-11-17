Dubai: Due to inclement weather conditions, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) suspended the operation of some of the intercity bus services on Friday.
The affected bus routes are Dubai and Sharjah — E315 and Dubai and Ajman — E41.
The suspension will continue until further notice, according to RTA’s post on social media platform X.
The authority also warned bus riders of delays in the operation of some public transport bus routes due to the weather conditions. “Apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” RTA stated.