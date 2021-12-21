Dubai: Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, prominent Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist in the UAE, passed away in the south Indian state of Kerala this morning, the group has confirmed.
A UAE resident for 55 years, the chairman of PACE Education Group was a man of many hats. The founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold and Diamonds was also known for his philanthropic activities.
The 78-year-old had suffered a stroke last week and had undergone a surgery in Dubai. He was moved to Kozhikode in Kerala in an air ambulance last night. However, he breathed his last this morning, a top official with the group said.