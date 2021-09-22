Dubai: A Dh65 billion housing programme has been approved for Emirati citizen in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the 20-year-long housing programme on his twitter page.
“We directed to immediately multiply the number of beneficiaries of the housing program by fourfold. We have also allocated new lands sufficient for Emirati citizens for the next 20 years,” Shaikh Mohammed revealed.
“We have adopted an integrated housing policy that I will personally oversee. The policy’s plans will be followed up by Hamdan and Maktoom. decent housing is a right for all. Our citizens will always be the first, second and third priority. A decent life for the people of the UAE is the first priority for the government,” Shaikh Mohammed tweeted.
The new projects come as part of the “Projects of the 50”, a series of developmental and economic projects that will be rolled out throughout September, which aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and consolidate into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.