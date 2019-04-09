A family of three called police after they were stuck on Ras Al Khaimah mountain

The Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police saved three family members from a mountain top recently. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three members of an Emirati family were rescued from a mountain top 4,500 feet high.

Captain Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the three family members suffered heat exhaustion and severe hydration while trekking the mountain area of Sulayat Al Baqa.

“A rescue chopper was immediately dispatched and paramedics admitted first-aid to the trio, before transporting them directly to Saqr Hospital,” said Capt. Al Yamahi.

He urged all visitors, tourists, as well as residents to be more cautious in mountainous areas and to take precautionary safety measures.

Capt. Al Yamahi aadded that the Air Wing department at Ras Al Khaimah Police were always ready to provide assistance in case of such emergencies.

Tips for trekkers