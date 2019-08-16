With schools closed for the summer, what better way to activate young minds and bodies than with an exciting summer camp? GEMS Modern Academy and Dubai Sports World are two great indoor options. The GEMS camp gives children the chance to try their hand carpentry, photography, craft, cooking, dance, and a variety of sports activities.
Sports World lets children work up a sweat on the Ninja Warrior course, or try out the obstacle courses, trapeze, trampolines and other adrenaline-filled activities. Staff photographer Clint Egbert captures the action