Children try to capture the perfect shot during the Nikon photography class at the GEMS Modern Academy Summer Camp. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

With schools closed for the summer, what better way to activate young minds and bodies than with an exciting summer camp? GEMS Modern Academy and Dubai Sports World are two great indoor options. The GEMS camp gives children the chance to try their hand carpentry, photography, craft, cooking, dance, and a variety of sports activities.

Sports World lets children work up a sweat on the Ninja Warrior course, or try out the obstacle courses, trapeze, trampolines and other adrenaline-filled activities. Staff photographer Clint Egbert captures the action

Students learn swimming at the GEMS Modern Academy Summer Camp Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A group of children try out wall-climbing, which tests stamina and sense of balance while being competitive. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A girl enjoys going through the moves during a dance class. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Girls and boys have fun learning how to control a basketball. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A child learns the basic of art and craft under the patient guidance of teachers at the camp. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A girl makes her way through the Tough Mudder Obstacle course at the Dubai Sports World Summer Camp. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students learn how to take apart and put together a telephone during a technology and mechanics class. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News