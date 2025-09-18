Sabyasachi Sengupta to deliver keynote at the conclave this weekend
Dubai: Toastmasters District 127 will welcome Sabyasachi Sengupta, the 2025 World Champion of Public Speaking, as the keynote speaker at the Champion’s Leadership Conclave in Dubai this Sunday, September 21. The event will be held at The Aquila School in Dubailand, opposite Skycourts Tower A.
The conclave, themed “Empowering Voices, Building Leaders”, is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants, including Toastmasters members, professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate representatives from across the GCC.
Alongside Sengupta, DTM Col. Mohammad Murad, past international president of Toastmasters International, will conduct a dedicated leadership workshop. The programme will feature keynote addresses, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and equip both current and aspiring leaders.
Toastmasters International is a global non-profit organisation that helps individuals improve their communication and leadership skills. District 127 represents Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with a vibrant network of more than 2,800 members across 154 clubs, 32 areas, and 8 divisions.
DTM Sujil CV, District Director, said the conclave reflects the organisation’s mission of creating a supportive and positive learning environment.
“We are proud to host World Champion Sabyasachi Sengupta in Dubai. This summit will provide transformative insights into leadership and communication, helping participants achieve personal and professional growth,” he said.
Sabyasachi Sengupta, who lives in Amsterdam, represented District 59 on his way to winning the 2025 World Championship of Public Speaking. His acclaimed speech, “Just Nod”, told the story of how his early dream of becoming an actor was sidelined by a finance career—until a life-changing presentation reignited his passion for performance and communication.
Speaking ahead of the conclave, Sengupta said he was eager to engage with one of the world’s most active Toastmasters communities.
“I will share my journey as a Toastmaster and the craft of creating authentic speeches, including behind-the-scenes moments from my winning speech, titled ‘Just Nod.’. Sometimes the smartest move on stage, and in life, is exactly that,” he said.
