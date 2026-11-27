More than 50 artefacts tell stories of cultural preservation from around the world
Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened a new exhibition highlighting the people working to rescue, restore and protect cultural heritage threatened by conflict and natural disasters around the world.
A Living Legacy: Protecting Heritage, Cultivating Hope is presented in partnership with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) and marks the organisation's 10th anniversary. The exhibition opened on Wednesday and runs until April 25, 2027.
It brings together more than 50 artefacts on loan from international cultural institutions and recipients of ALIPH grants. The objects come from countries where the alliance has supported heritage protection projects, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Cameroon, Lebanon and Mali.
Organised into seven themed sections, the exhibition takes visitors through stories of loss, rescue, recovery and renewal. The displays combine artefacts with light projections, multimedia installations, augmented reality experiences and first-hand accounts from archaeologists, craftspeople, conservation specialists and local communities.
The exhibition is curated by Dr Magdalena Ruiz, Senior Curator at Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside Dr Sandra Bialystok and Dr Bastian Varotsikos of ALIPH, with support from Amaryllis Maria George, Assistant Senior Curator at the museum.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Vice-Chairman of the ALIPH Board, said: "We believe that preserving heritage is an investment in future generations."
He said A Living Legacy highlights "the people, stories and collective efforts behind the protection of cultural heritage around the world".
Dr Souraya Noujaim, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "Each object in this exhibition tells an inspiring story of emergency conservation, recovery and resilience."
Valéry Freland, Executive Director of ALIPH, said the exhibition was not intended to focus on destruction but on the people who work to recover cultural heritage.
It highlights how individuals and communities come together to collect scattered fragments, clear away dust and mud, and document sites at risk.
"Ten years of ALIPH's work have taught us one fundamental lesson: protecting heritage is not always a high-profile undertaking," he said. "It is work that requires patience and technical expertise, and must be deeply rooted in local communities."
Outside the galleries, visitors can experience an augmented reality installation developed with Snap's AR Studio in Paris. Using their smartphones, they can virtually reassemble two life-size Lamassu – human-headed, winged bulls from ancient Mesopotamia.
The experience also offers a proposed reconstruction of the statues' original colours, based on historical research.
Alongside the exhibition, the museum is running a programme of activities for visitors of all ages.