Saeed Musbah Al Ketbi's remarks on family and cultural values sparked wide reaction online
Sharjah: Saeed Musbah Al Ketbi, an Emirati researcher in cultural heritage, surprised audiences at the Sharjah International Narrator Forum this week with a personal revelation: he is married to four wives and has fathered more than 100 children.
Speaking at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, where the annual forum runs from September 22 to 26, Al Ketbi said his focus was on instilling Al San’a — the Emirati code of values and etiquette — in his children. “I continue to make sure they learn respect, family responsibility, and the traditions of our ancestors,” he said in remarks that quickly spread online.
A short video of his comments went viral on social media, gaining more than 70,000 views along with comments and well-wishes praising his health, stamina, and commitment to heritage. Many users expressed admiration for what they saw as his dedication to family life and cultural preservation.
“I am married to four wives,” he told the audience. “And I have been blessed with more than one hundred children. I still insist on instilling the values of Al San’a in all of them.”
The concept of Al San’a embodies values passed down through generations in the UAE. These include respect for elders and women, generosity in hosting guests, humility, honesty, tolerance, and loyalty to family, community, and nation. It also emphasises the preservation of customs such as traditional greetings, Emirati dress, and the Arabic language.
This year’s forum marks the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum, held under the theme “Tales of Travellers.” The event brings together more than 120 storytellers from 37 countries, celebrating the art of narration through live performances, exhibitions, workshops, and academic discussions.
Highlights include a special exhibition on travel experiences through history, more than 40 workshops on oral storytelling techniques, and the release of 40 new publications, many focused on classical and contemporary travel literature.
