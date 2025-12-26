Abu Dhabi Police honour four heroes who saved accident victims

Quick action and selfless courage recognised for saving lives
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have honoured four individuals for their quick and selfless actions in assisting victims at the scene of a traffic accident.
The individuals were recognised for their humanitarian response and sense of responsibility after rushing to provide first aid and support to those injured, helping to stabilise the situation until emergency services arrived.
Brigadier Mohammed Dahi Al Hammiri, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said the honour reflects the leadership’s commitment to recognising community members who take the initiative to help others in moments of need.
He praised the honourees for their cooperation, courage, and rapid response, noting that their actions directly contributed to saving lives and reducing the impact of the accident.
“These inspiring examples demonstrate the high level of awareness within our society and its strong sense of solidarity,” Al Hammiri said, adding that such conduct strengthens the emirate’s security and safety framework while reinforcing the values of giving and human solidarity that Abu Dhabi Police consistently seek to support and encourage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox