GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Abu Dhabi Police honour four heroes who saved accident victims

Quick action and selfless courage recognised for saving lives

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Police commended the individuals' selfless acts and strong sense of solidarity.
Abu Dhabi Police commended the individuals' selfless acts and strong sense of solidarity.
@ADPoliceHQ/X

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have honoured four individuals for their quick and selfless actions in assisting victims at the scene of a traffic accident.

The individuals were recognised for their humanitarian response and sense of responsibility after rushing to provide first aid and support to those injured, helping to stabilise the situation until emergency services arrived.

Brigadier Mohammed Dahi Al Hammiri, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said the honour reflects the leadership’s commitment to recognising community members who take the initiative to help others in moments of need.

He praised the honourees for their cooperation, courage, and rapid response, noting that their actions directly contributed to saving lives and reducing the impact of the accident.

“These inspiring examples demonstrate the high level of awareness within our society and its strong sense of solidarity,” Al Hammiri said, adding that such conduct strengthens the emirate’s security and safety framework while reinforcing the values of giving and human solidarity that Abu Dhabi Police consistently seek to support and encourage.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE: Arab TikToker sentenced for online insult

UAE: Arab TikToker sentenced for online insult

3m read
Padraig Harrington

More stars join stellar Dubai Desert Classic line-up

4m read
A phone call can be a dangerous thing

Man loses Dh24,500 in a phone call from fake banker

2m read
Defendant returned only Dh1,500 and refused to pay back the remaining amount.

UAE businessman convicted for fake Golden Visa offer

1m read