The limited-edition IncluCoin will fund projects that promote inclusion and autism care
Abu Dhabi has launched what is being described as the world’s first commemorative coin dedicated to supporting People of Determination, with proceeds helping fund projects that promote inclusion and improve quality of life.
The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Central Bank of the UAE, unveiled the limited-edition IncluCoin for Sustainable Impact during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion (Damj).
The commemorative coin is designed to support projects focused on autism care, inclusion and community living for adults with disabilities. It also reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering People of Determination and strengthening their role in society.
Featuring designs inspired by People of Determination, the coin serves as both a symbol of recognition and a tool to encourage community contributions. Individuals and organisations can obtain the coin through a dedicated platform launched by Ma’an, with contributions directed towards inclusive community projects.
Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision of creating innovative solutions that combine community participation with sustainable social impact.
He said the coin builds on the emirate’s efforts to make inclusion a long-term social and institutional practice by creating opportunities that enable People of Determination to participate confidently and independently in society.
Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of Ma’an, said the initiative provides a clear way for individuals and organisations to contribute to projects that directly improve the lives of People of Determination and their families.
He added that the coin not only carries symbolic value but also serves as a practical funding tool to expand support for inclusion projects and ensure their long-term sustainability.
Abdulla Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the initiative supports the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination by improving quality of life, expanding opportunities for community participation and strengthening independence.
The launch also highlights the growing importance of the “Purple Economy”, a concept that promotes the economic inclusion of People of Determination through employment opportunities, accessible environments and inclusive services.
Speaking to Gulf News, international disability expert Mike Adams described the launch as an important step that goes beyond a symbolic initiative.
“The coin creates a framework for sustainable community support and helps strengthen economic opportunities for People of Determination. The UAE continues to set a strong example in promoting inclusion and empowering people to live independently,” he said.
Hayat Bouchair, a professor of psychology and rehabilitation specialist, also told Gulf News that Abu Dhabi had introduced a unique model by turning a commemorative coin into a sustainable funding tool.
She said the proceeds would directly support projects that improve opportunities and quality of life for People of Determination, making the initiative a first of its kind globally.