Dubai: A Dubai pedestrian, who was walking on the hard shoulder of a road, was killed after a vehicle run him over him on Monday, Gulf News has learnt.

The Asian man, whose age wasn’t disclosed, was walking on Meydan Road towards Al Safa Bridge when the incident happened at 9pm.

According to an official at Dubai Police, the victim wasn’t walking on the pavement.

“He was walking on the hard shoulder on the right lane. Part of his body was actually on the main road when a white Nissan Patrol run him over,” the official said.

Police patrols and ambulance from Bur Dubai Police station went to the scene and found the man’s body. He died on the spot.