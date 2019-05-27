A total of 330 Pakistani prisoners have got cash gift while 103 have been given air tickets to fly back home. Photo of illustration purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai has given cash help to 330 Pakistani prisoners detained in jails in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Accordiing to a press release by the Consulate on Monday, the Eid gifts were provided in line with the instructions of the Government of Pakistan. The support was provided in form of cash in the jail accounts of the prisoners who can use the amount for their daily essential needs. This is part of initiatives of the Consulate for the welfare of Pakistani prisoners, says the press release.

Earlier, the Consulate also facilitated the release of prisoners and provided air tickets to 103 Pakistani prisoners for their repatriation to Pakistan. These prisoners inlcude those who were pardoned by the UAE rulers on the occasion of Ramadan and also those who had completed their jail sentences. Almost 50 per cent of funds for air tickets have been provied by the consulate from its own budget while the funds for the rest of the tickets were given by the community members. Another batch of 49 prisoners from Ajman jail will be sent back to Pakistan shortly.