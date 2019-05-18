Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended thanks to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for pardoning 572 Pakistani prisoners on the occasion of Ramadan.
A statement issued by the office of Pakistan's Prime Minister today said that Pakistan appreciates this initiative, which would contribute to enhancing friendly bilateral relations.