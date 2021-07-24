Dubai: The Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai has established a new Call Centre at the Consulate to facilitate the Pakistani community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The state-of-the-art centre can receive 14 calls simultaneously, where the agents will respond and try to resolve issues and guide callers. This is first of its kind among Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad, the consulate said.
The main exchange number is 043973600, the hot line number is 043970412 and the is emergency number is 0566472721.