Dubai: More than 200 cybersecurity experts participated in GISEC Global 2022, the Middle East and North Africa’s most influential cybersecurity event in Dubai.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, opened GISEC GLOBAL 2022, which brought together more than 300 cybersecurity companies at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
GISEC GLOBAL 2022 is hosting leading international and regional innovators such as Huawei, Spire Solutions, Microsoft and Etisalat to discuss on how to tackle increasing threats resulting from the rise in remote working and digitalisation.
The conference programme featured 200 renowned industry speakers analysing the most pressing cybersecurity issues.
GISEC GLOBAL 2022 is being organised in close partnership with the UAE’s most influential cyber entities, including the UAE Cyber Security Council, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Police, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and will curate and prioritise the region’s strategic cybersecurity agendas.
The UAE Cyber Security Council will host the Global Cybersecurity Congress and the first-ever National Bug Bounty programme, hosting over 100 international ethical hackers, while dedicated conference tracks will probe the cybersecurity landscapes in Saudi Arabia and Africa, while the GISEC Inspire Conference will focus on the importance of women in the industry.