More than 70 isolation centres operating in Abu Dhabi to help limit spread of COVID-19

DoH, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the authorities concerned, has prepared institutional quarantine, home quarantine and home isolation facilities. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: A total of 150,000 COVID-19 patients have so far been admitted in quarantine facilities or placed in home isolation in Abu Dhabi emirate.

In a statement on social media, healthcare regulator, the Department of Health (DoH) said there are currently more than 70 operational isolation centres.

“DoH, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the concerned authorities, has prepared quarantine and home quarantine and home isolation locations that have been set up for COVID-19 patients and those who have been in direct contact with them,” the DoH said.

“The DoH is keen to provide the best healthcare services, raise the absorptive capacity according to the needs of the sector, and establish a clear working mechanism with a preventive framework to track cases, control infection and limit the spread of the virus,” it added.

Isolation vs quarantine

The authority also clarified the difference between isolation and quarantine.

“Isolation is the separation of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 individuals from others to avoid contagion. Quarantine is separating and restricting the activities of healthy people for a period of time, as determined by the concerned health authorities,” the DoH said.

“These are common health practices that contribute to preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Isolation and quarantine are imposed on infected individuals or those who have had contact with an infected person, by separating them from healthy people in order to prevent the spread of disease,” it added.

New guidelines

Prior to the weekend, Abu Dhabi clarified its current guidelines for quarantine and isolation for international travellers, which require about 14 days of quarantine in the emirate after arrival from abroad.