Abu Dhabi: On the auspicious night of Laylat Al Qadr, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has thanked the UAE leadership and the country’s government institutions for their care and compassion towards Indians during the coronavarius pandemic.

“On this night of Laylatul Qadr, we say #ShukranUAE to the leadership & govt institutions on behalf of Indians who have experienced care & compassion during the COVID-19,” the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi tweeted from its official handle on Tuesday night. An accompanying video featured interviews with passengers travelling to India under the Vande Matram Mission besides clips of officials from the UAE government and Indian Embassy assisting in the repatriation process.

Laylat al Qadr, known in English as the Night of Decree or Night of Power, is a special night that falls within the last 10 days of Ramadan, mostly on one of the odd nights. The 27th day of Ramadan (May 19) is one such holy night when Muslims humbly supplicate before God and offer night-long special prayers seeking forgiveness.

In Islamic belief, Laylat al Qadr, also marks the night in which the Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad.

The Indian Embassy’s tweet expresses gratitude towards the UAE which has pulled out all the stops to help people affected by the coronavirus.

Given the country’s demographics most beneficiaries are Indians.

“The medical facilities here are top class. We were looked after extremely well,” said an Indian expat who has just recovered from the coronavirus.

Another Indian, Sabeena Dhalla, who was stranded in London when her husband died of coronavirus in Tanzania said she has no words to thank the UAE government for reuniting her with his daughter. “I am greatly indebted to them,” said Sabeena who flew into Dubai on Monday.

The UAE’s recently concluded ‘10 million meals’ campaign provided over 15 million meals to low-income families and individuals in the UAE.

The campaign was launched under the umbrella of the Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, to provide food assistance to less fortunate families and individuals.