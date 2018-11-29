“In my case, having access to quality books changed my fortune. The library was my second home. Everything I know is due to the books I had access to. They provided answers to all my questions and opened the world to me. The staff members were always kind and helped me with my studies so I was able to complete high school. From an ordinary cleaner, I have now become the supervisor and am proud of my achievements,” said Al Hosani, who is the father of four children. All of them are highly educated and one of them is planning to pursue his Masters in IT management in the UK soon, he said.