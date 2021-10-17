Three types of licences – individual, team and group - are being issued online

Abu Dhabi: Residents engaged in volunteering work in Abu Dhabi emirate must obtain the volunteering licence provided by the Department of Community Development (DCD).

In a statement, the DCD has called on volunteers to obtain the licences by registering on the dedicated volunteers online platform. The licensing service has been launched by the DCD, which regulates the community sector in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Emirates Foundation and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

DCD launched the licensing requirement for volunteers in order to organise the sector and foster further community engagement.

Volunteering ecosystem

Salem Al Ameri, acting executive director of social licensing and control at the DCD, said: “The licensing service complements our effort to foster an enabling ecosystem for volunteers, who are keen to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s social development. This step protects the rights and defines the duties of all volunteers’ individual citizens and residents, teams and institutions.” Types of licenses

At present, nine sectors can entertain volunteer activities in Abu Dhabi – traditional, social, emergency response, events, virtual, guest, institutional, specialised and overseas.

There are three types of licences – individual, team and group.

Group licences are meant for groups of at least five people who are not affiliated to a specific entity or institution.

In addition, there is a licence for authorised public, private and third-sector institutions that wish to involve volunteers in their operations and programmes.

Al Ameri said the licensing service supplements DCD’s organisational efforts to promote social awareness and raise the standard of living in Abu Dhabi. The volunteer licensing service will enable the DCD to increase the efficiency of volunteers, and create a volunteering ecosystem in the emirate, he added.

How to apply

Obtaining a licence is a prerequisite now for those seeking to do volunteer work in Abu Dhabi, as the emirate aims to define the rights, duties and responsibilities of various stakeholders through a legal and regulatory framework.