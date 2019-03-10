Mobile camps sent to remote regions where patients would otherwise go blind

Dubai: Noor Dubai highlighted its efforts to promote eye health among women in developing countries in line with International Women’s Day on Friday.

The foundation has conducted mobile eye camps since its 2008 inception to provide eye health care in remote regions where patients would otherwise become blind.

According to the latest statistics published by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, globally about 50 million people are blind, and of this figure 64 per cent are women.