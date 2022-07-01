Abu Dhabi: The organising committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity today announced the opening of nominations for the fourth cycle of the award until October 31, 2022.
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award that honours individuals and entities that make outstanding contributions toward human progress and peaceful coexistence. The award was launched in 2019 after Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, cosigned the historic Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi.
Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general and member of the Judging Committee for the 2023 Prize, said: “The Committee looks forward to identifying the personalities and entities that have effectively contributed to finding pioneering solutions to contemporary challenges in the field of promoting human fraternity.”
In addition to Judge Abdelsalam, the 2023 independent Judging Committee includes other members, namely Miguel Angel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations; Dr Epsy Campbell Barr, former vice-president of Costa Rica; and Dr Ouided Bouchamaoui, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2015.
Qualified nominators may submit nominations within the following categories: Members of governments, current and former heads of states, members of parliaments, presidents of supreme courts, senior executives of the United Nations, heads of international NGOs, university presidents, influencers, leaders, thinkers, and previous honourees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
Nominators can submit their nominations through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website: https://zayedaward.org/
The award will honour the winners during the annual ceremony to be held on February 4, 2023, which coincides with the International Day of Human Fraternity recognised by the United Nations and the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.