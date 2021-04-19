A vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Mina Rashed in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: There have been no recorded COVID-19 deaths in Abu Dhabi emirate among residents who have received all required doses of COVID-19 vaccination, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has revealed.

The announcement was made following a study by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), which investigates and promotes public health and wellbeing in the emirate.

Efficacy against severe COVID-19

The ADPHC study found a significant decrease in the rate of COVID-19 infection among people after they had received a second vaccine dose. In the event of an infection, patients tended to have only mild symptoms, and did not require admission to hospital or an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in order to recover.

The vaccine efficacy study recorded 93 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisation, and a 95 per cent efficacy in reducing the need for ICU treatment among infected patients.

Achieving immunity

Based on the study, the ADPHC has concluded that “that immunity against COVID-19 is best achieved through vaccination and adhering to precautionary measures, and that immunity is multifaceted and not limited to the presence of antibodies”.

On the other hand, residents should be aware that a COVID-19 infection does not guarantee immunity against the disease, and warned that an individual “may be infected again”. As the virus mutates, the risk of contracting COVID-19 increases. The chances of the virus mutating increase with its spread.

Post-COVID-19 syndrome

“It is also possible that after contracting COVID-19, even if the symptoms are mild, the infection may lead to long-term health complications,” the ADPHC warned.

This can result in post-COVID-19 syndrome, and the study saw that this can affect senior citizens, people with chronic disease and even otherwise healthy individuals.

“Complications include damage to multiple organs – such as the heart, lungs and brain, blood clots, and other complications that are currently unknown and that may require long-term medical attention,” the ADPHC said.

The study therefore confirmed the efficacy of vaccination in preventing severe COVID-19, as seen in preliminary results that led to the UAE government granting emergency use approval to the Sinopharm vaccine in December 2020. The Sinopharm vaccine, which underwent Phase III trials in the country, was the first to be registered in the UAE, and is the most widely delivered vaccine in Abu Dhabi emirate.