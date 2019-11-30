Right lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Street can’t be used by all

Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in the capital have been notified against using the right lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Street starting December 1.

Announcing the new rule on Twitter on Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the rightmost lane on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Street will be designated only for emergency vehicles, public transport buses and taxis.

The rule applies to both directions of the street.