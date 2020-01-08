Shaikh Mohammed announced the new logo on his twitter account with a video

The new UAE logo Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced the new logo that will represent the UAE to the world, as part of its nation brand.

"Today, me and brother Mohammed Bin Zayed and 49 Emirati innovators launched the new visual media identity for the UAE ... an identity that represents our map .. and our increasing ambitions .. seven emirates that are racing the world .. seven founders who immortalized themselves in our history."

Ten million people voted for choosing of the new UAE logo, and accordingly 10 million trees will be planted in exchange for their votes, said Sheikh Mohammed.

Announcing the new logo Image Credit: Social Media

All sectors and institutions will start using the new logo to convey the Emirates story to the world.