Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Biologix and Axios Health Education Services to provide medications for low-income patients with multiple myeloma, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Around 260 patients will be benefitting from this new initiative.

The MoU comes in conjunction with the ‘Year of Tolerance’ and pursuant to the ‘Sawa’ programme.

The agreement was signed at MoHAP headquarters by Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, Nabil Khoury, Operations Manager, Biologix and Anas Al Safarini, executive director for Middle East and North Africa, Axios Health Education Services.

Dr Ruqaya Al Bastaki, director of the Drug Department, said: “This humanitarian initiative is part of a series of initiatives launched by MoHAP in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance. It aims at providing drugs for the needy patients who aren’t covered by insurance, improving patients’ commitment to pursuing their treatment plan, supporting uninsured patients and those who don’t have prescriptions to obtain their treatment.”

She added that the initiative also includes patients who have partial insurance coverage or those without health insurance.

Axios will coordinate with charities and programme partners such as licensed doctors, pharmacies and the drug agent supported by the programme as well as periodically communicating with the patients to ensure they are receiving the treatment on time.