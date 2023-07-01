1. Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden
UAE summons Swedish envoy to protest against govt permission to extremists burning Quran
2. NRI alert: No tax on foreign remittances of up to Rs700,000 in a year
The new tax would have also covered the sale of overseas tour packages
3. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced
Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July
4. 159,188 people turned back for not having Hajj permit
Transporting people without permits punishable by up to SR50,000 fine, 6 months in jail
5. Dubai rentals: Will new homes bring down the rents?
Should developers bring back rent-to-own offers to get more end-users buying a home?