1. Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

UAE summons Swedish envoy to protest against govt permission to extremists burning Quran

Read more ➜

2. NRI alert: No tax on foreign remittances of up to Rs700,000 in a year

The new tax would have also covered the sale of overseas tour packages

Read more ➜

3. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July

Read more ➜

4. 159,188 people turned back for not having Hajj permit

Transporting people without permits punishable by up to SR50,000 fine, 6 months in jail

Read more ➜

5. Dubai rentals: Will new homes bring down the rents?

Should developers bring back rent-to-own offers to get more end-users buying a home?

Read more ➜