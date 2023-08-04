Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth on Friday announced the launch of the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity.

The programme aims to assist UAE’s talent youth with funding towards developing projects that contribute to their creative, intellectual and professional growth, while enhancing visibility of the nation’s cultural and creative industries across regional and international platforms.

The open call for applications began on August 3, 2023.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “The National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity embodies the Ministry’s vision and the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries by exemplifying the UAE’s unwavering commitment to increasing the socioeconomic impact and value of our cultural and creative product, as we provide talent with support that will help bring their creative and intellectual ideas to life.

National identity and heritage

In line with the UAE’s vision and leadership, the Ministry of Culture & Youth acknowledges the significant role individuals play in driving these sectors while preserving the UAE’s National identity and heritage.

Al Qassimi added that this new grant programme focuses on funding projects and opportunities that fall within seven main fields which include: Books and Literature, Music, Film and TV, Performing Arts and Theatre, Visual Arts and Design, Video Games and Cultural Heritage. With such backing, creatives stand a chance at further amplifying their work to local, regional, and international audiences, subsequently advancing the visibility of the UAE’s collective talent and cultural product.

Four categories

The National Grants Programme for Culture and Creativity offers grants in four categories, catering to the specific needs of creatives:

Production grant

Creation and Production Grant (Up to Dh100,000): This grant is designed to finance the production of new and original artistic and creative works across various mediums, such as film, music, performances, and video games. It supports projects that demonstrate artistic excellence, creative appeal, and a unique vision or concept.

Distribution grant

Distribution and Local Participations Grant (Up to Dh80,000): This grant supports the promotion, distribution, and publication of creative projects to increase visibility for locally produced artworks and creative projects. It also aims to encourage creatives to take part in local opportunities and events through supporting associated participation costs.

Capacity developemnt grant

Capacity Development Grant (Up to Dh50,000): This grant aims to support the professional growth of applicants by supporting unique learning opportunities that upskill and enhance creatives’ skills and talent through opportunities such as short-courses, residencies, specialised training from recognised institutions, and similar development opportunities.

Travel mobility grant

International Travel and Mobility Grant (Up to Dh50,000): This grant supports creatives to participate in international events and opportunities by funding costs of travel, accommodation, and participation to represent the UAE on global platforms. It aims to increase the global presence of the UAE’s creative sector and can cover associated fees for participation in festivals, exhibitions, international collaborations, and more.

Imporatant dates