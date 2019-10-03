In August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious ‘Order of Zayed’ by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the highest civilian honor of UAE for the PM's contribution in strengthening relations between India and UAE. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday night to send a message in Arabic to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Tweeting through his account @narendramodi, the Prime Minister offered his condolences on the death of Suhail Bin Mubarak Al Ketbi.

In Arabic, Modi said: “I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. He served his nation with utmost dedication and diligence. My condolences to the family of the Crown Prince in this hour of grief.”

Al Ketbi was the uncle of Sheikh Mohamed and the brother of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. According to reports, he was 73 years old.

Within 12 hours of the online post, Modi’s message of condolences – which was also tweeted in English – received over 25,000 likes.

Social media users expressed their surprise that the message was written in Arabic and applauded Modi for his etiquette in making such a gesture, while others forwarded the message and offered their own condolences to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed posted a video of the funeral on his Instagram account, which showed how the funeral prayers were carried out at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque at Al Buteen Area in Abu Dhabi.