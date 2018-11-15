During the launch, Shaikh Nahyan highlighted the legacy of Shaikh Zayed and his international efforts to establish the values of peaceful coexistence and respect, through meeting with influential political and religious leaders around the world to ease tensions and search for peaceful solutions that promoted coexistence and rejected violence, which are evident in the UAE's support for tolerance and coexistence between various peoples and religions, and its ongoing efforts to build a fair world without bias in terms of colour or race.