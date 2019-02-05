On Tuesday, Surinder Singh Khandari, chairman of the gurdwara, told Gulf News, “There were some 100 buses outside the Gurudwara as this area, which has seven churches, was a pickup point for buses taking people to Abu Dhabi for the Papal Mass. We noticed that many of the bus drivers were there by 4pm and had to wait till 11pm for the trip to Abu Dhabi. So we opened our doors to them and served them tea and even dinner well into the night.”