DUBAI: Dubai Municipality celebrated World Food Safety Day 2019 on June 7 under the theme “Food Safety is Everyone’s Business”. Sultan Ali Al Taher, Acting Director of Food Safety Department, said this year’s theme is in line with the municipality’s approach to have the participation of all stakeholders involved in food safety to implement an integrated system that ensures the provision of safe and high quality food in Dubai.

“It is known that Dubai is the world’s largest food destination, as it is the most important food trade centre in the region, which imports food from around 200 countries and provides more than a billion meals a year to tourists who prefer to visit Dubai during their holidays,” he said.