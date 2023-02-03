The delegates represented Microsoft, Medtronic, Ardent HealthServices, and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the future of healthcare, and how tech-enabled care could lead to enhanced healthcare efficiencies and improved patient outcomes.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, chief executive officer at Mubadala Health and Dr James Mault, founder and chief executive officer of BioIntelliSense met with the delegation during Arab Health 2023, where they highlighted the growing and exciting business potential between the two partners.

Delegation

Among those present were Dr David Rhew, global chief medical officer and vice president of healthcare at Microsoft, Dr Samuel Ajizian, chief medical officer of patient monitoring and vice president of global clinical research and medical science for patient monitoring and respiratory innovations at Medtronic, Dr Frank J. Campbell, chief medical officer at Ardent Health Services, Dr Toby Cosgrove, former president and chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic and current executive advisor for Cleveland Clinic, and Dr Peyvand Khaleghian, chief operating officer and acting chief medical officer at Mubadala Health.

Rigorous standards

“Mubadala Health’s reputation and visibility in the region as a trusted and authoritative network of healthcare assets is second to none. Through our discussions with a delegation of global leaders in the technology and healthcare space we hope to continue our work in advancing healthcare in the UAE and wider region, with a focus on continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient care. We are confident that healthcare technology will further contribute to our rigorous standards when it comes to integrated care, and deliver a new approach to personalised, patient-centric care,” Al Nowais said.

Patient care

“It’s an honour to host this delegation with our healthcare partner Mubadala Health and an opportunity to showcase what BioIntelliSense has to offer in the area of continuous patient monitoring solutions. Our partnership with Mubadala Health demonstrates to the region and the world how the UAE is leading the way in delivering next-level patient care and revolutionising patient-centred, integrated care. Collaboration with global tech leaders will reinforce our commitment with Mubadala Health to put the region’s healthcare industry on the map when it comes to continuous patient monitoring and clinical intelligence from in-hospital to home,” Dr Mault added.

The significance of this meeting reinforces Mubadala Health’s support for the development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi by bringing its patient commitment, ‘Together at Every Stage of Life’, to the communities it serves.