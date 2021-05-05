Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s food inspectors fined more than 900 eateries, restaurants and retailers last year for failing to meet public health and safety standards.
The total of 967 fines were issued following 150,419 inspection visits to food establishments during 2020, including 82,144 visits to outlets in Abu Dhabi city, 52,647 visits to outlets in Al Ain and 15,628 visits to outlets in Al Dhafra. Inspectors not only checked adherence to health and safety regulations, but also educated workers about the importance of following COVID-19 precautions.
In Abu Dhabi city, 641 fines were issued, along with 18,242 warnings and 1,781 notices. A total of 213 fines were issued in Al Ain, as well as 8,248 warnings and 2,238 notices. In Al Dhafra, 37 fines were issued, as well as 4,524 warnings and 113 notices.