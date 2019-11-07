The assistance is capped at $4,000 (Dh14,691) per annum. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More Indian expatriate children can now apply for a scholarship to pursue higher studies back home, thanks to the Indian government revising the income limit for their parents to be eligible.

“More children can now apply for scholarships under SPDC programme as monthly income limit is revised from US$4,000 (Dh14,691) to US$5,000 (Dh18,364),” the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a tweet.

SPDC or Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children is the scholarship scheme run by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

It provides partial financial assistance to the extent of 75 per cent of the total cost of education including tuition fees, admission fees, hostel charges (excluding food charges) and other institutional charges.

The assistance is capped at $4,000 (Dh14,691) per annum.

It is applicable to children of Non-resident Indians (NRI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders from 66 select countries.

Reservation for Indian expats from here

“A total of 150 scholarships will be available. Of these, 50 scholarships have been earmarked for children of Indian workers in ECR (Emigration Clearance Required) countries, [which include the UAE] studying in India,” the rules posted along with the tweet read.

Consul Education at the mission, Pankaj Bodkhe, told Gulf News that the revision in the income limit will now enable children of more Indian expats in the UAE to apply for the scholarship.

“The term Indian worker does not necessarily mean blue-collar workers. Children of all Indians working here and earning a combined income (of both husband and wife) less than US$5,000 monthly can apply.”

However, the seats reserved for students studying back home are likely to benefit bright students of blue-collar workers as well since most of their children study back home, he explained.

Other eligibility criteria

Students who are in the age group of 17-21 years as of October 31 and who have passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent grades in aggregate of all the subjects are eligible for the scheme.

After obtaining admission to eligible course, the candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can submit the online application form on the SPDC portal, spdcindia.gov.in.

The last date for submitting the online application form for the academic year 2019-2020 is November 30.

“Once a child becomes eligible for the scholarship, the money will be reimbursed,” said Bodkhe.

SPDC aims at providing financial assistance to the needy children of some specific categories to assist them in pursuing specific professional and non-professional undergraduate courses in Indian universities and institutes.

However, medical and related courses are not included in the scheme.

To ensure that the government assistance reaches the maximum number of students, candidates availing scholarship/financial assistance/any other assistance under any other scheme sponsored by State/Central Government shall not be eligible for assistance under SPDC.

The revised guidelines for the scholarship scheme can be seen at

https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/page/scholarship-for-studies-in-india/

Scholarship for Indian expat kids