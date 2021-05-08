The data will be used to develop health-care strategies that address the community’s health needs. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Emiratis keen to participate in a genome mapping and analysis programme can now submit their blood sample at a number of new locations.

These new locations include both public and private facilities across Abu Dhabi and any Emirati can choose to participate in this first-of-its kind programme in the UAE.

The Emirati Genome Programme aims to sequence the complete genome of as many Emiratis as possible in order to better predict, prevent and treat genetic and chronic illnesses in the community. The data will be used to develop health-care strategies that address the community’s health needs and support the advancement of preventive medicine in the UAE.

“The UAE is an ambitious country and over the past five decades, we have witnessed astonishing progress in building a nation that is among the safest, most prosperous and technologically advanced in the world. It is with this passion and determination, and ground-breaking initiatives such as the Emirati Genome Programme, that we embark on one of the largest genomic initiatives ever undertaken, the results of which will advance medical research to the benefit of our citizens of all ages,” said Dr Asmaa Al Mannaei, executive director of research and innovation at the Department of Health, the emirate’s health regulator.

G42 Healthcare will analyse data anonymously, generate a comprehensive genomic map and potentially find breakthrough insights to drive large-scale scientific discovery. Image Credit: Supplied

“The Emirati Genome Programme uses the most advanced sequencing technologies to propose preventive health-care services and solutions against genetic illnesses. The goal of the Emirati Genome Programme is ultimately to provide a more effective and more personalised health-care system that is tailored to individual Emirati citizens, significantly improving disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr Walid Zaher, chief research officer at G42 Healthcare.

Centre of excellence

G42 Healthcare will make use of its recently-launched Omics Centre of Excellence, a technologically advanced omics facility, to analyse data anonymously, generate a comprehensive genomic map and potentially find breakthrough insights to drive large-scale scientific discovery.

Where to participate

Abu Dhabi city: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Biogenix Labs at Masdar City, NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, Bareen International Hospital, NMC Specialty Hospital, NMC Royal Medical Centre, NMC Royal Women’s Hospital, Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Burjeel Medical Centre at Deerfields Mall, Burjeel Medical Centre at Al Shamkha.

Al Ain: Al Towayya, Al Ain Convention Centre, CurePlus Medical Centre, NMC Specialty Hospital, Burjeel Royal Hospital.