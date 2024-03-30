Dubai: The UAE is pioneering regionally in contributing to overall public health and reducing the burden of human papilloma virus (HPV)-related illnesses in the country by extending HPV vaccination to boys.

In an statement to Gulf News, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that it has expanded the scope of HPV vaccine to include males in the National Immunisation Programme.

The ministry also confirmed that the implementation took effect from the 2023-2024 academic year through the School Health Vaccination Programme.

“Vaccination is for the (male) students aged from 13 – 14 years old,” the ministry said in response to questions, adding that the vaccine is recommended, not mandated.

The HPV is a collection of viruses that cause warts on the hands, feet, and genitals. Some types of HPV infection cause warts, and some can cause different types of cancer.

The HPV vaccine was first introduced for schoolgirls in Abu Dhabi under the emirate’s vaccination programme. In 2013, Abu Dhabi extended the free immunisation scheme to include more Emirati women between the ages of 18 and 26.

HPV vaccination for girls was introduced in the National Immunisation Programme in 2018 and provided for female students aged from 13 – 14 years old. Whether it is for boys or girls, the vaccine is given free of cost for Emiratis.

Why vaccinate boys

“HPV vaccines are effective in preventing any future infections with the types of HPV virus they contain. The HPV vaccine protects against the most common cancer-causing types of HPV and its related diseases. It can protect men against warts and certain cancers caused by HPV,” the ministry explained.

Dr. Stephanie Ricci, Dr. Stephanie Ricci, staff physician, gynecologic oncology, Oncology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “The HPV vaccine covers nine of the highest-risk strains of the HPV virus. HPV 16 and HPV 18, we know, account for approximately 70 percent of cervical cancers. The vaccine is incredibly effective in preventing cervical cancer in countries with a national vaccination programme. They vaccinate both boys and girls and these programmes have eradicated cervical cancer. Boys should also be vaccinated to eradicate genital warts as males transmit HPV to women sexually.”

She pointed out that vaccinating girls alone is only taking care of half the problem because men are also carriers of HPV and transmit it to women. “Genital wart is another condition caused by the HPV virus. While genital warts are not cancerous, some people are embarrassed and ashamed of them, and they can affect both men and women. The vaccine also protects against two types of HPV viruses which cause genital warts. Therefore, while it is more for protecting women from cervical cancer, when boys are vaccinated, they are also protected from getting genital warts,” Dr Ricci explained.

How is it administered?

Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed Naseema Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed Naseema, specialist paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai explained: “The HPV vaccine is administered intramuscularly. For individuals receiving the vaccine before their 15th birthday, a two-dose schedule is recommended with a duration of six months between each dose. For those aged 15 years and above, a three-dose vaccine schedule is advised, with doses administered at 0, 1, and the third dose between three to six months.”

Why should parents be aware of this?

Dr Naseema pointed out that awareness regarding the vaccine’s benefits for boys remains low. “In fact, many parents are unaware of the advantages of vaccinating boys against HPV. Just as the HPV vaccine is effective in preventing cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancer in females, it also plays a crucial role in safeguarding boys against genital warts and anal cancer. However, awareness among parents regarding these benefits is significantly lacking. It is imperative to emphasise this information among parents to ensure they understand the full spectrum of protection the HPV vaccine offers to both genders,” he highlighted.

What do schools say?

Zafar Raja, Chief Operating Officer, GEMS Education, said: “All our school clinics coordinate regularly and closely with the relevant UAE health authorities on a variety of matters relating to student health. This includes the promotion of certain vaccines. The HPV vaccine is provided to schools by the UAE health authorities and is available to Emirati students free of cost. Both Emirati and expat families can also choose to access the vaccine through the private healthcare system.”

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said: "The school's medical team is requested to notify the parents of non-nationals eligible Male and Female students of 13 – 14 Years (Grade 8/ Year 9) that the vaccine is available at government primary health care centres and private healthcare facilities and mention that HPV vaccine is against payment for expatriates."

How much does it cost?

The cost for the vaccine for expats differs depending on the private healthcare facility, ranging from Dh600 to Dh1100 per dose, according to charges quoted online.

How is MoHAP boosting awareness?

Earlier this month, MoHAP organised a scientific workshop in Dubai, targeting health workers in the public and private sectors in the UAE to improve their efficiency in detecting cervical and lung cancer.

The workshop aimed to enhance the collaborative efforts of the private and public healthcare sectors in the early detection of cancer, emphasising the crucial role of regular screenings and vaccinations in disease prevention.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, encouraged women aged 25–65 to undergo Pap test every 3–5 years for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer, along with advocating for vaccination as a preventative measure.