Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Thursday met with Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, and expressed the UAE’s keenness to expand the base of its cooperation with Albania. He also praised the significant growth in ties between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the tour of Poland Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: DMO

The Prime Minister of Albania expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and meeting Sheikh Mohammed. Prime Minister Edi Rama also stressed on the importance of widening the horizons of cooperation to further the mutual interests of both countries. He also praised the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai’s ability to successfully host world-class global events of this scale.

During their tour of the pavilion of Albania located in the Mobility District, the two leaders were briefed about the various features of the pavilion, which showcases the environmental and cultural diversity of Albania. The pavilion offers visitors a panoramic tour of the nation’s natural wonders, using virtual reality, nature sounds, digital displays and more. It also allows visitors to learn about how the nation is becoming a prime destination for sustainable tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Poland, located in the Mobility District. The pavilion highlights the country’s natural landscapes and ecological wonders, with a special focus on its forests, rivers and lakes, which are the breeding grounds for 25 per cent of Europe’s migratory birds.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the tour of Belgium Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: DMO

The three-story pavilion is an assemblage of timber “boxes” encased within a kinetic sculpture symbolising the migration of birds from Poland to the Arab Peninsula. The pavilion also offers visitors the opportunity to explore a range of innovative creations and artworks, including a unique ‘Polish Table’ art installation, featuring interactive light projections.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Belgium at Expo 2020 Dubai, where he was briefed on its exhibits, which give a glimpse into the future of Belgian mobility technologies and innovations. The pavilion, built in the form of a ‘Green Arch’, also showcases how the country is moving ahead to create smart mobility systems for the future.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the tour of Thailand Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: DMO

As part of his visit, Sheikh Mohammed also toured the pavilion of Thailand, which is the largest pavilion ever in the history of Thailand’s participation in the World Expo. The pavilion’s structure reflects Thailand’s creative advances in the fields of transportation, logistics, digital connectivity and personal mobility.